A traffic police officer who saved the life of a kindergarten boy pushing him out of the way of harm from a speeding motorcycle was today honoured by the school administrators and staff and the Royal Thai Police for his prompt action.

The officer Pol Lt Somsak Laemkom, traffic deputy inspector at Lampang police station, was injured in the incident while the third grade kindergarten boy of the Thesabarn 3 school was safe.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS