Thursday, October 5, 2017
Surat Thani: One killed, eight badly hurt in van crash

Toyota Commuter minivan in Hat Yai
SURAT THANI – One man died and eight other people were seriously injured when the passenger van they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the road median strip in Tha Chana district shortly before dawn on Thursday.

The fatal crash occurred between kilometre makers 102 and 103 at Srithong village in tambon Khanthuree, said Pol Capt Pichit Khaosuwan, a deputy investigation chief at Tha Chana police station. It was reported to police around 5.30am.

