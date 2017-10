KHON KAEN: Twelve Vietnamese nationals, including a baby boy, were arrested for illegal entry and overstaying visas during a search of a Nong Khai-bound interprovincial bus in Muang district early Saturday morning.

Immigration and tourist police stopped for a search the bus, operating on Bangkok-Nong Khai route, at a checkpoint on Mittraphap Road at around 4am and found the illegal Vietnamese migrants sitting among other passengers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI

BANGKOK POST