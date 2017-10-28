RID to propose central region flood relief blueprint

BANGKOK, 28th October 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department is preparing a flood relief blueprint for the Central region.

A recent meeting, chaired by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, agreed on the RID’s plans to dig a 22-kilometer bypass canal from the capital district to Bang Sai district of Ayutthaya province, extend Chainat – Pa Sak canal and review the environmental impact assessments (EIA) of the proposed plans to enlarge Rapeepat canal and dig a bypass canal along the Eastern Ring Road.

