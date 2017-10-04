4 Dead, 5 Injured after Gas Blast in Southwestern Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least four people were killed and five others injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside a house in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, the provincial capital city of Khuzestan, a local official said.

Speaking to Tasnim, Kiomars Hajizadeh, the director general of the province’s Crisis Management Directorate, said the incident happened at Kuye-Ramezan district on Friday night when a massive gas blast reduced a house in Ahwaz to rubble and wrecked others.

“Four people have been so far killed in the explosion,” he said, adding that the blast has also left five people injured.

