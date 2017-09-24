Surin little girl: “Rebuilt my burned body”

A little Thai girl wants to travel to France where a dedicated team of surgeons wait to give her arm reconstruction and hair implant after she got trapped in a fire that ravaged her house.

Boilt, a young Thai girl living in a poor neighborhood of Surin in the North-East of Thailand, got her left arm melted and face burned only one month after her birth in a fire that destroyed her parent’s house.

A French expat living in Thailand, and who is married to Boilt’s aunt, found a surgeon’s association in France called “Face au monde” which will be able to take care of the young girl. Through several surgeries they will rebuild her hand and the damaged part of her face and skull.

In order to make this happen, the family is currently trying to raise funds through crowdfunding so Boilt would become happier and more independent and would fulfill her dream to look like every other little girl.

Donate to support Boilt: https://www.weeboon.com/en/campaign/burntgirl

