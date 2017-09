PHUKET: The Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr Worapot Lomlim has confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 29) that Maya Bay at Koh Phi Phi Don will go into a “restoration period” from June until September next year by not allowing boats to access that bay.

However, he has also confirmed that the beach itself will not be closed to visitors, as they will still be able access the beach via an alternative route.

Shela Riva

The Phuket News