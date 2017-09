A combined force of immigration officials, military personnel, tourist and Pattaya police launched a crackdown on foreign illegal immigrants suspected of involvement in vice and criminal activities in Pattaya on Thursday.

18 illegal immigrants of different nationalities from Uganda, Iran, Ivory Coast, Britain, Nigeria, Cameroon and India were rounded up by the authorities in raids of 12 spots which include hostels and rented houses.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS