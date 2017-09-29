Friday, September 29, 2017
Islamic State captures two Russian servicemen near Deir ez-Zor: report

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Islamic State claimed that it captured alive two Russian soldiers when the jihadi militants launched a counter-offensive on Syrian army position along the Sukhna-Deir highway, Al-Masdar News reports.

The incident occurred when the terror group blitzed al-Shola town located along the road linking Deir ez-Zor to al-Sukhnak. Both towns have for long served as major IS strongholds before driven out by the Syrian forces.

According to preliminary reports obtained by AMN about the assault, IS began its offensive by detonating 3 car bombs, thus managing to break through the Syrian Army’ defensives.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

