PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Office, whose computer system has reportedly not been working since yesterday (Sept 28), has confirmed that the system is now ‘back to normal’, however, officials refused to elaborate on why the system ‘down’.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 29), an immigration official, who refused to be named, said, “We cannot give any information about why the system was down.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Shela Riva

The Phuket News