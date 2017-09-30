Germany seeks a man who threatens to poison food in supermarkets if he does not receive 10 million

The email they received on the night of last September 16 several German supermarket chains, consumer organizations and the Police, was brief and precise. The author of the message threatened to poison baby food and other foodstuffs in the national or foreign branches of the supermarket chains Lidl, Aldi, Müller, Edeka, Norma and Rewe and the drugstores Rossmann and DM, if he did not receive 10 million euros.

The threat became a dangerous reality when police discovered five bottles of baby food in several supermarkets in the city of Friedrichshafen — on the border with Switzerland and Austria — contaminated with ethylene glycol, a colorless and slightly sweetened substance, but which can cause serious damage to human health.

When the police read the email began a quiet work to discover the poisoned jars without causing alarm in the population. In several supermarkets they emptied the shelves and subjected the bottles to laboratory tests. The result was positive, a reality that persuaded the Prosecutor’s Office to launch an operation that is causing concern in the country: he asked for the collaboration of the population to discover the author, or authors, of criminal blackmail.

To facilitate the capture, the police broadcast a video where you can see a man in his 50s, tall, thin, dressed in a black leather jacket, black pants, black sports shoes and a cap colored sky. “The suspect was wearing glasses maybe to hide,” said Uwe Stürmer, vice president of Konstanz police, in releasing images of the main suspect of blackmail so far. “They are unscrupulous criminals and we take this threat very seriously.”

