Police in Bang Nam Priew district of Chachoengsao have launched a manhunt for a man who robbed the Siam Commercial Bank’s branch in the district of about 600,000 baht in cash Friday afternoon.

Pol Maj-Gen Thiraphol Chindaluang, commander of Chachoengsao province, said he believes the lone robber who is between 170-180 cm high is still hiding somewhere in Bang Nam Priew district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS