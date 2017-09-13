General Prayut affirms govt’s commitment towards human rights policies

BANGKOK, 11 September 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has affirmed the government’s commitment to protecting human rights via its justice system, creating equality and reducing social conflict.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut-Chan-o-cha delivered a keynote address on mobilizing human rights policies for 2018-19 according to the Thailand 4.0 agenda for sustainable development. He affirmed the government’s commitment to addressing human rights issues and raising the standard of human rights in the country. Agencies will be tasked with following up on reports of human rights violations, summarizing issues, and providing solutions and regular progress reports.

