Wednesday, September 13, 2017
General Prayut affirms govt’s commitment towards human rights policies

Prayut Chan-o-cha during the WTTC Global Summit 2017
BANGKOK, 11 September 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has affirmed the government’s commitment to protecting human rights via its justice system, creating equality and reducing social conflict.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut-Chan-o-cha delivered a keynote address on mobilizing human rights policies for 2018-19 according to the Thailand 4.0 agenda for sustainable development. He affirmed the government’s commitment to addressing human rights issues and raising the standard of human rights in the country. Agencies will be tasked with following up on reports of human rights violations, summarizing issues, and providing solutions and regular progress reports.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

