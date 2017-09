PHUKET: A Russian man face serious charges which may incur years in jail for a drunk-driving accident in Rawai last night (Sept 12) that left a local woman in hospital with head injuries.

Russian national (name removed)r, 35, as named by police, was charged for drunk driving after he initially refused to take a breath test after he rolled his car on the main road through Saiyuan last night.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News