More Than 2,000 Yemenis Claimed by Cholera: WHO

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A total of 2,054 people have been killed by a cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen since late April, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the UN agency said 618,209 suspected cases of cholera have been registered in the country since April 27.

The Al-Hudayda province saw the biggest disease outbreak, with 77,286 registered cases, while the Hajjah province topped the death toll with 386, Anadulo agency reported.

According to the UN, around 15 million people in the country lack sufficient health care as medical centers have been disrupted by the war.

Impoverished Yemen has remained in a state of civil war since 2014 and according to UN officials, more than 10,000 people have been killed in the war, while more than 11 percent of the country’s population has been displaced as a direct result of the conflict.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency