Military Arrests Suspected Car Bomb Ring Member Linked to RKK

PATTANI — One of more than a dozen suspected separatists sought in connection with a bloody raid on a car dealership in the south was arrested Monday in Pattani province.

Maroyee Radaeng, 30, was arrested at his home in Pattani’s Yarang district. He is believed to be one of seven gunmen who raided a car dealership last week in Songkhla in which five trucks were stolen to be turned into car bombs and one of four hostages taken was killed.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English