Ayutthaya communities flooded for 4th time this year

AYUTTHAYA/CHAI NAT – Several communities in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya have been flooded for the fourth time in three months following an increase in the discharge rate from the Chao Phraya Dam.

The dam in Chai Nat starting releasing water at 1,500 cubic metres per second, causing flooding in communities along the Chao Phraya River and two canals, Khlong Bang Ban and Khlong Bang Luang, said Chukiart Boonmee, mayor of Bang Ban tambon administration organisation in Bang Ban district.

SUNTHORN PONGPAO AND CHUDATE SEEHAWONG

BANGKOK POST