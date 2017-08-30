Foreigner pepper-sprays cashiers at minimart before stealing cigarettes and cheap wine coolers

Pattaya police arrested a troubled middle-aged white man yesterday after he pepper-sprayed cashiers at a Tesco Lotus minimart, before ransacking shelves behind the counter and fleeing with a pack of cigarettes and Spy wine coolers.

According to the store employees, the foreign man, whose name or nationality were not revealed, walked into the store on Central Pattaya Road to buy booze, but was turned down because it was after the legal time to sell alcohol.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok