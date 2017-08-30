Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Home > Pattaya > Foreigner pepper-sprays cashiers at minimart before stealing cigarettes and cheap wine coolers

Foreigner pepper-sprays cashiers at minimart before stealing cigarettes and cheap wine coolers

Tesco Lotus Pahonyonthin
TN Pattaya 0

Pattaya police arrested a troubled middle-aged white man yesterday after he pepper-sprayed cashiers at a Tesco Lotus minimart, before ransacking shelves behind the counter and fleeing with a pack of cigarettes and Spy wine coolers.

According to the store employees, the foreign man, whose name or nationality were not revealed, walked into the store on Central Pattaya Road to buy booze, but was turned down because it was after the legal time to sell alcohol.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Motorcyclist snatches South Korean’s necklace in Pattaya

Breaking News

Russian fugitive Dmitry Ishmukhametov arrested in Chonburi

Breaking News

Road Raging Outlaws Shoot At Austrian’s Car

Leave a Reply