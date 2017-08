An ambulance decorated with the famous Japanese cartoon character Doraemon is offering patients some welcome distraction on their way to hospital.

Paew Yiang Tai Foundation, a non-profit rescue agency in Sri Racha district in Chon Buri, posted the pictures of the ambulance on its Facebook account on Tuesday – and the mainstream media rapidly made the Doraemon-themed vehicle a star.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TREENAI CHANSRICHOL

BANGKOK POST