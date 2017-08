CHACHOENGSAO – A fierce fire raged through a community at an old market in Phanom Sarakham district at dawn on Saturday, destroying seven shophouses and forcing residents to flee in panic.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that broke out at the Tha Kwian market community in Village Moo 1 in tambon Phanom Sarakham, said Pol Maj Surapisit Maingam, investigation chief at Phanom Sarakham police station, who was reported at 7am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SONTHANAPORN INCHAN

BANGKOK POST