7 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for operating online gambling

Seven Chinese nationals were arrested in Pattaya City of Chon Buri province on Thursday (Aug 17) for illegally operating transnational online gambling with several hundred million of baht in circulation, police said.

Pol Lt Gen Jitti Rodbangyang, the Provincial Police Region 2 commissioner, said at a press conference today (Aug 18) that police also seized a number of computers, credit card pay slips and playing schedules of several kinds of sports in the raid.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS