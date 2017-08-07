Saturday, August 19, 2017
Home > Pattaya > 7 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for operating online gambling

7 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for operating online gambling

Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya
TN Pattaya 0

Seven Chinese nationals were arrested in Pattaya City of Chon Buri province on Thursday (Aug 17) for illegally operating transnational online gambling with several hundred million of baht in circulation, police said.

Pol Lt Gen Jitti Rodbangyang, the Provincial Police Region 2 commissioner, said at a press conference today (Aug 18) that police also seized a number of computers, credit card pay slips and playing schedules of several kinds of sports in the raid.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

North Pattaya

Body of Newborn Child found at Landfill Site in Sattahip

Breaking News

Liberian Tourist Released Although Found Guilty Of Fraud

Family Mart convenience store in Thailand

Fire Engulfs Pattaya Family Mart

Leave a Reply