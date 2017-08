Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) police on Monday raided a company in Nonthaburi’s Bang Buathong district and seized a large quantity of fake printing ink cartridges of various brand names and printing ink production equipment worth about 30 million baht.

The company, Orbit Printing, is located at house number 72/1 in Moo 9 village, Tambon Bangrak Pattana.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS