General Thawip Netniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council, says he cannot confirm speculation fugitive red-shirt leader Wutthipong Kachathamakul is dead, after previous reports he had been abducted.

Wutthipong, or “Ko Tee”, is a firebrand self-styled, anti-junta militant leader and critic of the monarchy.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation