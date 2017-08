BANGKOK — A reporter accused of sedition met with police Tuesday to hear the details of the charges against him.

Pravit Rojanaphruk, a senior staff writer at Khaosod English, was told by police last week that he was being charged for criticizing the junta in five Facebook posts. Police refused to reveal the nature of his alleged crimes until he met with them today at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English