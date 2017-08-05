Authorities urged to drop charges against Khaosod columnist

Amnesty International has called on Thai authorities to drop sedition charges against Khaosod English’s senior staff writer Pravit Rojanaphruk for his Facebook posts.

“The authorities must immediately stop using the criminal justice system to harass Pravit Rojanaphruk. It is outrageous to think that he could face decades in prison for a totally peaceful action like putting up a few critical Facebook posts,” Amnesty International’s Director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, James Gomez, said in his statement today (Aug 4).

By Thai PBS