A free shuttle bus of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority crashed into several power poles, trees and a mobile-phone signal pole on a sidewalk in Bangkok’s Saphan Khwai area Saturday morning.

The only person injured in the otherwise empty bus was driver Thavorn Meesuk, 42. The accident occurred at 10:30am on Phaholyothin road about 10 metres before the BTS Saphan Kwai station.

By The Nation