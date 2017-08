The strength of the baht, which last week leapfrogged the Korean won to become the best-performing currency in Asia against the US dollar in 2017, will be short-lived and is not a threat to exports in the second half, says Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong.

Mr Apisak pointed to two large foreign investments in Thailand in the first half as supporting factors in the baht’s rise.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI

BANGKOK POST