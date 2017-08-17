Australian Senator Wears Full-Body Burqa in Parliament to Push for Ban

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia’s Senate is rowdy and raucous, and often compared to a schoolyard. But after the leader of the anti-immigrant One Nation party walked into the chamber on Thursday wearing a full-body burqa, the room went silent.

The party leader, Pauline Hanson, took her seat as political rivals watched astounded. Senators from her party laughed.

Removing the full-body veil, Ms. Hanson, who is not Muslim, said that the burqa should be banned in Australia. She said that she wore the garment to draw attention to her party’s push to ban full-face coverings in public.

