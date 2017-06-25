Sunday, June 25, 2017
Australian Police Use Pepper Spray to Stop Clashes at Anti-Immigration Rally

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Australian police fired pepper spray to break up clashes between right-wing nationalists and anti-racism protesters on the streets of Melbourne on Sunday, the latest protest held by anti-immigration groups in the country.

Far-right activists from the True Blue Crew, which says it is opposed to refugees and the “Islamisation” of Australia, faced off with members of a left-wing coalition promoting tolerance in the city.

Australia has seen a rise in far-right activist groups and political parties opposed to Islam and Asian immigration following a number of ‘lone wolf’ attacks by home-grown radicals, Reuters reported.

Victoria Police said one person was arrested for possession of a weapon and one detained for breach of the peace, and a knife and a knuckle duster were confiscated.

“Police were forced to deploy capsicum spray when a small number of protestors attempted to breach a police line, with one person given aftercare as a result of the capsicum spray,” a spokeswoman said.

TV footage showed nationalist protesters holding Australian flags on poles or draped around their shoulders, while opposition protesters held placards with anti-racism messages.

The rally attracted hundreds of protesters and a heavy police presence kept the opposing groups separated, local media reported.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN
