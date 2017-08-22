Aleppo Province in Syria Fully Liberated: Russian General

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Syrian province of Aleppo has been fully liberated from the clutch of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate said.

“There have been serious changes in Syria over the past month. The Syrian government troops with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces achieved serious successes and brought substantial losses to a large group of Daesh in central Syria,” Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said as quoted by Sputnik news on Monday.

“The Aleppo province has been fully liberated from terrorists,” he added.

The Russian general also said that the Syrian city of Akerbat in the west-central province of Hama will soon be liberated from Daesh as government forces continue advance their offensive.

On December 15, Syria announced the liberation of Aleppo city, with President Bashar al-Assad praising the victory as “history in the making and worthy of more than the word ‘congratulations’.”

