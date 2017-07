Koh Samui police are looking for two Myanmar migrant workers for interrogation in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found buried on the Lamai beach in Tambon Marit on Monday (July 3).

Pol Col Chanaworasin Supapanarak, superintendent of Bor Phud police, said Tuesday that the victim, identified as Mrs Lucy or “Auntie Chang” as she was known among the locals, bore four knife wounds on her body.

