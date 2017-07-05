Rural India focused two wheeler, Honda Cliq launched

In past few years, the focus of automakers has largely shifted from the Urban markets of India to the rural market. Honda understands this opportunity, and thus, in a bid to capture the rural two-wheeler market, has launched its new automatic scooter, the Honda Cliq. The Cliq, which primarily caters the needs of the rural India, was launched in an event held in Jaipur on June 20th, 2017.

The Honda cliq two-wheeler packs several modern features like self-start, mechanical combi brakes which work simultaneously on the front and the rear wheels, under seat mobile charging socket, auto headlamps, and maintenance free battery. In addition, the two-wheeler gets certain discretionary enhancements like the floor cover, front screen, box center, cap cover, and rear grip.

The two-wheeler gets an air cooled 109.19cc engine which can churn up a maximum power of 8bhp at 7000rpm and a peak torques of 8.94Nm at 5,500rpm. According, the company claims that the scooter can notch a top speed of 83 Km/h. In addition, the two-wheeler gets a fuel tank.of 3.5litre.

Although the two-wheeler has a mechanical setup which is quite similar to the Honda Activa and Honda Nova in terms of the engine incorporated in the scooter, it has an added telescopic front fork which is not present in Honda Activa and Honda Nova. The two-Wheeler is equipped with a spring led Hydraulic suspensions at both ends.

The colour options for this two-wheeler include – Moroccan Blue with White, patriotic Red with White, Black and Orcus Grey.

Initially, the scooter will be available in Rajasthan only followed by other parts of the country. The Honda Cliq comes in two variants. The standard variant is priced at Rs. 42,990 (ex-showroom, Jaipur), while the Deluxe variant will be available at Rs.43,490 (ex-showroom, Jaipur).

