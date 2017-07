A police motorcycle chasing a car hit a pedestrian in Phetchaburi province early Sunday, killing one police officer and injuring another and the pedestrian.

Pol Corporal Paitoon Chujit died at the scene of the accident, while Pol Senior Sgt-Major Siriphan Suamsiri broke both his arms and the pedestrian, Luca Sukprasert, 22, suffered serious head injuries. Luca is of mixed Italian and Thai descent.

