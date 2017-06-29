Uproar over new labour law

The private sector says local companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, are likely to be hurt by the new Royal Decree on Recruitment of Foreigners, as the tighter law with massive fines for employers could cut SMEs’ competitive advantage at a time when the economy has yet to fully recover.

Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman Kalin Sarasin said his group and other private associations are brainstorming solutions and have sent word to the government demanding a quick response.

Full story: Bangkok Post

LAMONPHET APISITNIRAN, PHUSADEE ARUNMAS & KANANA KATHARANGSIPORN

BANGKOK POST