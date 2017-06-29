Thursday, June 29, 2017
Uproar over new labour law

Burmese migrant dock workers in Thailand
The private sector says local companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, are likely to be hurt by the new Royal Decree on Recruitment of Foreigners, as the tighter law with massive fines for employers could cut SMEs’ competitive advantage at a time when the economy has yet to fully recover.

Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman Kalin Sarasin said his group and other private associations are brainstorming solutions and have sent word to the government demanding a quick response.

