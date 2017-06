PHUKET, 28 June 2017 (NNT) – A training program was launched for government officials to provide safety measures for tourists.

Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak Patimapragon presided over the opening ceremony for the training course for the staff in providing safety measures to tourists at the Pracharat Sea Protection Institute, Sirinat National Park, Phuket.

