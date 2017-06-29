Thursday, June 29, 2017
Travel tip: don’t throw coins into your plane’s engine “for blessings”

Airbus A350 Rolls-Royce engine
A China Southern Airlines Flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou was delayed for five hours while maintenance workers fished nine coins out of the engine, whence they had been flung “for blessings” by an “elderly passenger” from the boarding ramp, as she was brought onto the plane by her husband, daughter and son-in-law.

China Southern Airlines told reporters that passengers were reminded to comply with civil aviation laws and regulations, which prohibit behaviour that could jeopardise the safety of the flight.

