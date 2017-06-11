Sunday, June 11, 2017
Thailand succeeds reducing greenhouse gas emission below limit

Natural gas separation plant in Map Tha Phut Industrial Estate
BANGKOK, 11 June 2017 (NNT) – Thailand has successfully limited its greenhouse gas emission to be under the target amount as pledged at the UNFCC COP21, aiming to incorporate the industrial and waste sectors within this year.

The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning’s (ONEP) Secretary-General Raweewon Bhuridej has said Thailand is now on track with the reduction of greenhouse gas, according to the country’s Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs), aiming to cut down at least 7-10 percent of emissions by 2020.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee
National News Bureau Of Thailand

