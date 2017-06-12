Monday, June 12, 2017
North and Northeast on high alert for rains and flooding

Floods in Thailand
TN News 0

UTHAI THANI, 12 June 2017 (NNT) – The North and Northeastern regions have been told to stay on alert for floods this week with heavy rains predicted throughout the period.

Uthai Thani’s Royal Irrigation Department (RID) office has ordered that the Wang Romklao Dam open all 3 of its floodgates to release water into the Chao Phraya River so that it may take on more upstream water deposited by recent rains. A 24 hour flood watch has been called in the area as water levels have risen to critical heights. Nonetheless, authorities are attempting to maximize water retention with a view to the drought season.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
