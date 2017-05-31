Heavy rains affect rice fields in northeast

BANGKOK, 31 May 2017 (NNT) – Provincial authorities in many provinces have provided assistance to their residents and farmers as flash floods have inundated homes and crop plantations.

In Si Sa Ket province, at least 20,000 rai of rice paddies have been flooded after continuous rainfall. People have been told to ready themselves for an evacuation as soon as the embankments begin to overflow. A rescue unit is now on standby in the event of an emergency. Residents are urged to call Hotline 1784 for help.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

National News Bureau Of Thailand