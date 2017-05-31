Thursday, June 1, 2017
Home > Isan > Heavy rains affect rice fields in northeast

Heavy rains affect rice fields in northeast

Rice field in Thailand
TN Isan 0

BANGKOK, 31 May 2017 (NNT) – Provincial authorities in many provinces have provided assistance to their residents and farmers as flash floods have inundated homes and crop plantations.

In Si Sa Ket province, at least 20,000 rai of rice paddies have been flooded after continuous rainfall. People have been told to ready themselves for an evacuation as soon as the embankments begin to overflow. A rescue unit is now on standby in the event of an emergency. Residents are urged to call Hotline 1784 for help.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai school

Over 30 students rushed to hospitals after they fell sick from school milk

Korat car-theft ring smashed

Shell gas station in Thailand

Nakhon Ratchasima: Man injured from oil tanker truck fire

Leave a Reply