Life guards on Monday helped pull four Chinese tourists from the sea off Phuket’s Pa Tong beach after they defied warning not to swim in dangerous area.

A life guard attached to Pa Tong beach said the four Chinese male tourists defied a warning by officials to swim in the sea where a red flag was planted on the sand because of the big waves, choppy sea and strong winds.

Thai PBS