Sunday, June 11, 2017
Government poised to extend internet access to over 20,000 villages

BANGKOK, 11th June 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of the Digital Economy and Society plans to extend internet access to more than 20,000 villages within the year.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Digital Economy and Society, Gp. Capt Somsak Khaosuwan revealed today that he had observed the progress of the Pracharat internet expansion project in 15 provinces, including Chaiyaphum, Phrae, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

