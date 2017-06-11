Cap seal to be phased out in Thailand within a year

Thailand is expected to phase out cap seal within a year which means that the problem of 520 tonnes of cap seals which are dumped into the environment each year will be resolved.

Mr Chatuporn Burutpat, director-general of Pollution Control Department, said over the weekend that most producers of bottled drinking water had pledged to phase out the use of cap seal within a year, starting in all national parks and conference rooms of state agencies where drinking water with cap seal will be banned.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters