A young man was arrested by police after he broke the glass partitions of three commercial banks, a convenience store and a police kiosk reported to ease his stress.

Escorted by his mother, 23-year old Sornnakorn turned himself in to Chokchai police station on Sunday to confess that he was responsible for breaking the glass partitions of three commercial banks and a police kiosk in Lat Phrao-Wang Hin area on Saturday night.

