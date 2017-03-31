Drunk American Arrested in Prachuap With ‘Gun Necklace’

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — An American national was under arrest Friday for carrying a firearm, which he claimed was merely a fashion accessory, police said.

Karl Hammer, 39, was detained by police Thursday night in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s city center after officers received a call from a 7-Eleven worker that he was licking the window glass and staring at her, said policeman Satawat Saengtaeng. He said Hammer was intoxicated at the time, so he was taken to the police station for questioning.

By Teeranai Charuvastra