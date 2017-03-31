Friday, March 31, 2017
Home > South > Drunk American Arrested in Prachuap With ‘Gun Necklace’

Drunk American Arrested in Prachuap With ‘Gun Necklace’

7-Eleven convenience store
TN South 0

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — An American national was under arrest Friday for carrying a firearm, which he claimed was merely a fashion accessory, police said.

Karl Hammer, 39, was detained by police Thursday night in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s city center after officers received a call from a 7-Eleven worker that he was licking the window glass and staring at her, said policeman Satawat Saengtaeng. He said Hammer was intoxicated at the time, so he was taken to the police station for questioning.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Speedboat in Southern Thailand

French tourist dies snorkeling in Phi Phi speedboat accident

Malay Muslim children in Songkhla

Six teens arrested for gang-rape in Yala

Southern insurgency: 2 killed, 1 injured in Pattani

Leave a Reply