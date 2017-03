Police arrested a man for growing organic marijuana with imported seeds at a house in Bangkok’s neighbouring province of Pathum Thani on Friday.

Natthapol Kaewtrairat, 29, a Mahasarakham resident, was arrested at his rented house in the Mueang Ekrat housing estate in Pathum Thani’s Mueng district at about 11.30am.

