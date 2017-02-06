DPM pushes broadband internet development as basic infrastructure

BANGKOK, 6 February 2017 (NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister has urged three agencies to become the foundation of broadband internet development in Thailand, improving access for local villages in 2 years to strengthen the country’s economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak revealed he has instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to push forward the country’s Digital Economy plan by assigning CAT Telecom, Thailand Post, and TOT to be the three main pillars for the development of high-speed broadband Internet over the next 2 years.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Itiporn Lakarnchua