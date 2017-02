Royal Thai Police commissioner Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered an investigation into the connection between the arrested Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Kaewpimpa and some certain Thai police following the posting of several photographs on the Internet showing the drug suspect posing with both local and immigration police.

The photographs posted by a Laotian poster went viral on the social media with many viewers questioning their relationship.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters