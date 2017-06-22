Over 170 Terrorists Killed in Iran’s Missile Attack on Daesh: IRGC

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Public Relations Department said more than 170 Daesh (ISIL) terrorists, including several ringleaders, have been killed in its recent missile attack on terrorist sites in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the IRGC Public Relations Department described the recent operation, code-named “Laylat al-Qadr”, as successful and said it inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists in Syria.

“Over 170 Takfiri terrorists, including several of their commanders and ringleaders, were killed and in addition to injuring many others… (it caused) the destruction of their (military) equipment, gears and systems,” the statement read.

The IRGC further emphasized that the operation was carried out under the command of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

In the operation on Sunday night, the IRGC fired six mid-range ballistic missiles at various targets within a range of 650 to 700 kilometers, including the headquarters, ammunition and logistic depots of the terrorists.

