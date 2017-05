Police seized drugs worth about 150 million baht in a raid on a house in Samut Sakhon during which the suspect tried unsuccessfully to escape.

The suspect, identified as Khamin Changngoen, sped off in his pickup truck when a team of police raided his house in Wisetsuk Nakhon housing estate in Muang district late on Sunday night.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS