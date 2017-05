KHON KAEN – Police investigators have obtained arrest warrants for a man and three women for the murder and dismembering of a 22-year-old woman who worked in a karaoke bar, telling the court they feared the suspects were trying to flee the country.

Pol Maj Gen Yanyong Vej-osot, chief investigator of Provincial Police Region 4, on Monday identified the four only as Wasin, 22, Miss Jidarat, 21, Miss Preeyanuch, 24, and Miss Kawita, 25.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI,

BANGKOK POST